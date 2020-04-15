Rakul Preet Singh's Most Memorable Telugu Movies You Must Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh entered Bollywood in the year 2014 by starring in Yaariyan. She has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence. Rakul Preet started her career as a model while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). With all that said, here are Rakul Preet Singh's five best Telegu films you should watch.

Nannaku Prematho

Nannaku Prematho is one of the most popular Telugu movies starring Rakul Preet Singh. The action-thriller flick is written and directed by Sukumar. Nannaku Prematho was dubbed into Hindi as Family - Ek Deal and Tamil as Anbudan Appavukku. The film stars NTR Jr. opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's top athletic wear pictures amid COVID-19 lockdown

Dhruva

Dhruva is a superhit Telegu film starring Rakul Preet Singh alongside Ram Charan in the lead roles. The action-thriller film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts. This is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film, Thani Oruvan.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's breezy dresses are perfect for summer; see pictures

Sarrainodu

Sarrainodu is a Telegu action film starring Allu Arjun, Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, Catherine Tresa, Rakul Preet Singh in major roles. Sarrainodu was released in the year 2016 and became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of that year. The movie managed to earn 1.27 million at the box office.

Venkatadri Express

Venkatadri Express features Sundeep Kishan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The romantic film received positive reviews from critics and also performed well at the box office. The film was remade in Kannada as Tirupati Express with Sumanth Shailendra in the lead role.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's salad bar video is the perfect cooking inspiration amid lockdown

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is a romantic flick starring Rakul Preet Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, and Irshad in prominent roles. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is considered as a benchmark in Rakul’s career.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh gives out fitness challenge amid COVID-19 lockdown; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.