Rakul Preet Singh Refutes Wedding Rumours With Beau Jackky Bhagnani, 'It's All Rubbish'

Ever since actor Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani officially professed their love for each other on social media, fans have been excitedly waiting for them to tie the knot. Amid all the wedding rumours that had been surfacing on social media, the actor dismissed recently the same during a star-studded bash.

Both Rakul and Bhagnani walked together for director Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in their best ethnic outfits. The De De Pyaar De star wore a yellow saree with a golden blouse, while Jackky wore a blue ethnic outfit at the Diwali bash. After posing for photos with Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani stepped away so that the actor could pose for some solo pictures, however, this gesture left paparazzi poking fun at the two.

Rakulpreet Singh dismisses wedding rumours with Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky got off the stage while allowing photographers to click solo pictures of Rakul, however, soon after his gesture, the paparazzi gathered requested him to continue posing with Rakul, with one photographer leaving others in splits by saying, “Sabko pata chal gaya hai (everyone knows now).”

Soon after the photographer's comment about the two, the actor was quick to dismiss the same by saying, "Kya? Sab bakwas (What? It is all rubbish).” Rakul and Jackky smiled as they continued to pose for photos together. Jackky and Rakul had made their relationship official earlier this year. The two stars recently celebrated the actor’s birthday along with their friends in London. They were also joined by Rakul’s co-stars from an upcoming film, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Malaika Arora was also seen partying with them.

Earlier, various media reports, it is claimed that Rakul's brother confirmed that his sister may marry in 2023. Whereas Rakul wondered why she had no clue about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet, who is also an actor, and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (you did not even inform me, brother)… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

On the work front, the actor has a couple of projects in her kitty including Thank God. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Apart from these, she has many films in the pipeline, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla