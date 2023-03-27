Ram Charan Birthday Bash: SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, MM Keeravaani Arrive At The Venue

Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. To mark the occasion, the actor is hosting a party for his friends and family members in Hyderabad. The first ones to arrive at the actor's party are RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Nagarjuna. The veteran actor was accompanied by his son Naga Chaitanya and other family members. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani too was spotted at the venue. Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj also arrived at the party. They were all mostly dressed in casual outfits. Check out their photos from the party below:

On Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of RC15 revealed the film's title. It is called Game Changer. The film will also star Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, the makers of RC16 shared the actor's poster from the untitled film.