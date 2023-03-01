Ram Charan Called Brad Pitt Of India On US Talk Show

Ram Charan is currently in the U.S. for the promotion of RRR. After winning a slew of awards, RRR is in the running for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Ram Charan appeared on a talk show, where he was referred to as the ‘Brad Pitt of India.’

The actor appeared on KTLA Entertainment on Tuesday. He spoke with Sam Rubin, Frank Buckley, Jessica Holmes and Mark Kriski about RRR. Sam Rubin asked if he likes being referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Ram Charan said, “I mean I like that designation for sure.”

The clip from the interview is currently going viral on social media. During the course of the show, Ram Charan was asked how he might feel about scoring the Oscar for Best Original Song. He said if that happens, “it will be the most surreal day” of his life.

Ram Charan further said that as a nominee, he would like to win the trophy and take it back to India. He also talked about RRR’s re-release in the U.S. and urged fans to watch it.

“It will be the most surreal day in my life. I just want to be the guest on the show and now being a nominee for Best Original Song, I can't wait to take that (Academy Award) back to India. RRR is re-releasing tomorrow and I would want all of you to invest some time and it would definitely not disappoint you,"

RRR’s international accolades so far

The song Naatu Naatu recently claimed the Best Original Song award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film also scored a win in the Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best International Feature categories. RRR has collected accolades at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Honorary Satellite Awards, and more.

It remains to be seen whether RRR wins big at the Oscars 2023. Other Indian films nominated at the Oscars are Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers.