Ram Charan Gives A Glimpse Of 'strong Mornings', Says 'can’t Start Better'

South superstar Ram Charan, whose massive physical transformation for his upcoming venture RRR was loved by fans, seems to be giving his all when it comes to fitness and exercise. The star recently took to his social media handle to share that he prefers to kickstart his mornings by hitting the gym and working out and opines that there is no better start to his day.

Ram Charan's "strong" mornings

In the picture, the actor seems to be taking a small water break between his workouts. The actor is seen sitting on gym equipment with a bottle of water in his hand. The picture shared is a black and white one with Ram Charan wearing a loose tank top showing flaunting his pumped biceps and athletic shorts which gives the fans a perfect view of his toned legs and calf muscles. Ram Charan captioned the picture with, "Strong mornings!! Can't start better."

Netizens react to Ram Charan's photo

Fans of the actor were motivated by Ram Charan's post and shared that they love his energy and dedication to fitness. The fans were also impressed by the Racha actor's toned body and appreciated the same by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comment sections. Check it out:

Ram Charan's upcoming movies

Netizens have been highly anticipating and were dying to get a glimpse of Ram Charan from his magnum opus RRR. The makers of the film had promised that audience that they will unveil Ram Charan's look in RRR on the eve of his birthday. The actor unveiled his look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju on March 26, a day before his birthday. The poster shows the actor essaying great strength and fortitude as he is seen aiming a bow and arrow with the background of mountains being on fire.

The intriguing photo garnered a plethora of positive reviews from the audience who found the poster to be magnificent and majestic and shared that they are waiting to watch the movie on the big screen. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Shriya Saran playing prominent characters. Helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, the film is slated for a worldwide release on October 13, 2021.

Other than RRR, Ram Charans' movies that are in the pipeline also include Acharya, an action drama flick in which he will be starring alongside his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The actor had recently released the first single Laahe Laahe and the poster of the movie on his Twitter handle.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ram Charan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.