Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's ₹15 Crore Game Changer Song Leaked

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are currently wrapping up the last leg of the shoot of their upcoming pan-India project, Game Changer. Earlier, pictures from what appeared to be a song shoot for the film were leaked online. Now, a song from the film - reportedly made on a budget of ₹15 crore - also stands leaked.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have previously starred together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama which released in 2019.

Director S Shankar has reportedly allotted ₹90 crore of the film's budget to the songs.

Game Changer is eyeing 2024 release.

₹15 crore song from Game Changer leaked

One of the songs from Game Changer has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Previously, pictures from the sets of the song were leaked. Now, a version of the song itself has been doing the rounds of social media. However, the film's PR team has alleged that the version of the song circulating the internet is not the final cut but just a basic rendition.

(Game Changer is being made to cater to a pan-India audience | Video: alwaysramcharan/Instagram)



The photos which have been leaked from the sets of the film showed Kiara Advani in a black ensemble with a thigh-high slit. Additionally, Ram Charan could be seen in a black coat paired with white pants. A copyright notice was issued to those circulating the pictures after which they were pulled down.

Game Changer's songs reportedly have a budget of ₹90 crore



Game Changer comes after the phenomenal success of Ram Charan starrer RRR. The Shankar directorial is being made to cater to the pan-India audience which automatically ups the stakes when it comes to the film's budget. The film's songs alone have reportedly been made on a budget of ₹90 crore, with the leaked song allegedly accounting for ₹15 crore of it.