Ram Charan Recommends 4 Indian Films To Fans That Are Must Watch

Ram Charan has been on a promotional spree ever since SS Rajamouli's RRR received international recognition. While the Telugu star has been on a press tour ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 13, he shared some Indian movie recommendations to his international fans.

In an interview with Letterboxd, the RRR star was asked about some other Indian origin films that fans could watch. To this, he said, "Many classics coming from my region in the south of India - Danna Veera Soora Karna. I would say Mr India. It's a beautiful story done by Mr Shekhar Kapur who did Elizabeth. I think Baabubali, Mr Rajamouli's previous film and my film Rangasthalam."

SS Rajamouli and RRR's big win so far

RRR is a Telugu language Indian action film that has been lapping up audiences worldwide. It is one of the highest grossing Indian movies of all the time. RRR is an anti-colonial tale and buddy drama about two freedom fighters, Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).

RRR has won Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film is also nominated for an Oscar under the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Apart from this, it also won awards at other international film festivals such as Utah Film Critics Association Awards and more.