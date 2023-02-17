Ram Charan Reveals His On-screen Crushes, Says 'I Was A Big Fan Of...'

Ram Charan recently revealed his on-screen crushes. In an interview with Letterboxd, the actor shared that he is a big fan of Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He also reacted to a fan review of RRR.

While speaking about Julia Roberts, the Dhruva star said, "I don’t know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the film, to the screen, and I used to lock myself to the TV or the big screen. She had something so attractive and so conventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman.”

Moreover, the Telugu actor also mentioned that Catherine Zeta-Jones' The Mask of Zorro was one of her first films he enjoyed. "Ah Catherina Zeta-Jones. My goodness. How can I forget her? The Mask of Zorro was one of her first films I enjoyed, and ever since I followed her work in Entrapment and so on," he added.

Ram Charan's reaction to a fan review

In the same interview, Ram Charan reacted to a fan review of RRR which read, "Ram Charan is a ****ing snack." The review left the actor in splits who said, “Wow. I want my wife to hear this. Lovely. She will be very proud, I think.”

More about Ram Charan

Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. He is all set to appear in Shankar's directorial RC15. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. While, the narrative has been written by Karthik Subbaraju, the music is composed by S Thaman.

Another big moment arriving for Ram Charan is the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu song from RRR is in the running for an Academy Award for Best Song (Motion Picture). The Telugu actor had earlier mentioned that if Naatu Naatu scored an Oscar nomination, he would dance on the stage on awards night.