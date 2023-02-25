Ram Charan Shares Photos From Good Morning America Set, Thanks His US Fans

Ram Charan became the first Telugu actor to appear on the popular talk show Good Morning America on the US television network, ABC. He is currently in the country ahead of the Oscars 2023 on March 13 where his internationally successful film RRR is gunning for an Academy Award in the Best Song (Motion Picture) category. He shared a post on Instagram talking about his appearance on GMA.

Ram Charan thanks fans after GMA appearance

Ram Charan thanked the producers of the show for having him as a guest. When the Magadheera star arrived at the venue, a crowd of fans was gathered outside the venue to meet him. He also expressed his gratitude towards the fans who waited upon him outside the GMA shoot location.

Sharing photos from GMA set, Ram Charan wrote, "Thank you so much for having me on the show @abcgma3

I had an amazing time… and a lovely conversation with @thestephanieramos @demarcomorgan, @drjashton & the entire team! Thanks to all the fans who were waiting outside with love (sic)."

Chiranjeevi reacts to Ram Charan's GMA appearance

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi felt proud about his son's appearance on the popular American chat show. He called it a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema. Tollywood's 'Mega Star' took to Twitter on Thursday to express his feelings about Ram Charan featuring in the famed show.

"Amazing how the Power of One -- passionate idea born in the visionary Rajamouli's brain -- envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards!" wrote Chiranjeevi on Twitter.

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica



Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world!



Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏https://t.co/Ur25tvt9r9 pic.twitter.com/SrpisRfviK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 23, 2023

Ram Charan appeared in the show to promote director SS Rajamouli's film ahead of the Oscars next month. RRR will be re-released in US cinema halls ahead of the Academy Awards.



