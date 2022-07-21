Ram Charan Shares Stunning Family Portrait On Wife Upasana's Birthday; 'To My Dearest...'

Superstar Ram Charan shared an adorable family portrait on the occasion of his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela's birthday recently. The RRR star could be seen sharing smiles with his superstar father Chiranjeevi alongside their better halves as he sent wishes to 'dearest' Upasana. Reacting to Ram's post, the birthday girl dropped a trail of love-filled emoticons.

Chiranjeevi also wished his 'beloved' daughter-in-law by sharing the same picture on his social media handle. Apart from her family, Upasana also received birthday love from celebrities like Rakulpreet Singh as well as Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Ram Charan drops stunning family portrait on wife Upasana's birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the RRR star posted the family picture where he could be seen dressed in formal attire alongside Upasana, who looked gorgeous in traditional wear. Accompanying them were Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidala. In the caption, Ram wrote, "To my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela … happiest birthday." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Upasana dropped a couple of emoticons in the comments section, while fans also showered love on the 'lovely family'. As for Chiranjeevi, he dropped the same picture with a heartfelt caption that read, "Wishing our beloved Daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela a very Happy Birthday! Stay blessed!!"

Runway 34 star Rakulpreet Singh also shared a throwback picture with Upasana, hailing the 'kindest' birthday girl for the 'amazing work' she does. Happy Happy birthday you loveliest, kindest person @upasanakaminenikonidela. It takes another kind of strength to do the amazing work you do. More power to you and have a fantastic year...lots of love."

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years. The duo often treats fans with their adorable glimpses on social media.

More on Ram Charan's work front

The actor is receiving immense praise for his performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was released earlier this year. Ram last appeared alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya. He will now be seen in Shankar Shanmugham's highly anticipated film RC15, which stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN)