Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Twin In White In Dreamy Baby Shower Photos

Ram Charan, who is expecting his first child with his wife Upasana, recently threw a dreamy baby shower at a beachside. Upasana shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram handle. Ram Charan and Upasana twinned in white for the occasion. The baby shower was attended by their friends and family. Upasana's Instagram post was a compilation of pictures and videos from the celebrations. Ram Charan and Upasana along with their family members could be seen performing a few rituals. The couple also posed together at the picturesique location.

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "Soooooo grateful ❤️ for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower. Check out the video below:

Upasana and Ram Charan's babymoon in the US

Ram Charan and Upasana, who recently visited the US to attend the many award ceremonies including Oscars, had a babymoon there. Upasana shared glimpses from their adorable outing on her Instagram handle. Sharing a video, Upasana wrote, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “👼🏻❤️ Sneak Peek #babymoon."

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The family, including megastar Chiranjeevi, shared a note which read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)."

