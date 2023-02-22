Ram Charan Walks Barefoot Ahead Of Oscars, Netizens Hail Him For Embracing Culture

Ram Charan is reportedly off to the US ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 12. His internationally successful film RRR's track Naatu Naatu is in the running for an Academy Award for Best Song (Motion Picture). Ram Charan had earlier hinted that he would dance 17 times if Naatu Naatu bags the coveted Hollywood award. Now, pictures of the Telugu actor jetting off the US barefoot are going viral.

Ram Charan snapped walking barefoot at Mumbai airport

Ram Charan's photos and videos walking barefoot at the Mumbai airport have taken the internet by storm. The Magadheera star has reportedly flown off to the US for the Oscars ceremony. Netizens have been all praise for him as he was seen walking without footwear.

In the images, Ram Charan sported an all-black look consisting of a traditional kurta and pyjama. Netizens praised him for proudly embracing his culture and roots. This is not the first time that Ram Charan was spotted barefoot. Internet users showered him with loving comments.

Why is Ram Charan barefoot?

Many on social media have been wondering why is Ram Charan walking barefoot? Since reports suggested that he was jetting off to the US for the Oscars, some thought that this gesture was a result of a 'mannat' he must have kept while praying for RRR's glory at the Oscars. A part of this assumption might be true.

The real reason behind Ram Charan walking barefoot is that he is following Ayyappa Deeksha. Ram Charan does this every year for 41 or 45 days. This is a Hindu religious observance by the devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. For this duration, Ram Charan will be seen wearing only black clothes and walking barefoot.