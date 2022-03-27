Ram Charan's Birthday: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu & More Send Warm Wishes To The 'RRR' Star

South star Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film RRR, rang into his 37th birthday today, March 27, 2022. The actor began his day by thanking his fans for their love and appreciation for the film. To note, the actor has been receiving immense love from his friends and fans for his portrayal in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Several south stars, including Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu, also sent warm wishes to the actor on his special day.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun shares a deep bond with the RRR star Ram Charan. The two actors are often seen hanging out with each other and celebrating festivals. On Ram Charan's special day, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of them with their spouses. In the story, he wrote, "MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY TO MY DEAR BROTHER @alwaysramcharan."

Telugu star Mahesh Babu also extended a heartfelt birthday wish for Ram Charan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always!" A day ago, the actor also appreciated Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their commendable performances in RRR. In his RRR review, he wrote, "@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!!"

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always! 🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2022

@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!! 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2022

Varun Tej Konidela also showered love on his "brother" Ram Charan on his special day. The actor penned, "Anna!!! Wishing you a very very happy birthday! I’m super lucky to have an elder brother like you. Love you anna!" on Twitter and further tagged Ram Charan.

Rana Daggubati shared an adorable picture with Ram Charan on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday my brother!! You are the most special. Have an awesome year."

Ram Charan thanks fans for showering love on RRR

Taking to his social media handle, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note for his fans in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, and more languages. His note read, "THANK YOU FOR THE IMMENSE LOVE & APPRECIATION FOR SS RAJAMOULI GARU'S RRR. MY WARMEST THANKS TO EACH AND EVERYONE WHO HAS WATCHED THE FILM IN THEATRES WITH GREAT ENTHUSIASM. I HUMBLY ACCEPT THIS AMAZING BIRTHDAY GIFT."

Reacting to his post, the actor's fans could not stop gushing over his performance in the latest action drama. One of his fan pages wrote, "You made us proud in your first film, You are making us proud even now," while others sent him lots of love. Some fans also referred to the film as the "best gift" for them.

