Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Clears The Air On Delivering Baby In The US

Ram Charan appeared on the famed talk show Good Morning America recently. The Telugu actor is in the US ahead of the Oscars to promote his film RRR. During his GMA interview, Ram Charan said that his wife Upasana Kamineni will be joining him in the US and they will be in the country for a while. This gave rise to speculations that the couple will be welcoming their first baby in foreign land.

Now, Upasana has given clarity on whether her and Ram Charan's baby will be born in the US or back in their native country India.

Ram Charan takes US gynaecologist's contact details

During his GMA interview, Ram Charan shared that he would be taking the contact details of Dr Jennifer Ashton, who was one of the hosts on the show. "I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while," the actor said. To this, Jennifer replied, "It would be an honour to deliver your baby."

This led fans to believe that Ram Charan's baby will be born in the US.

Upasana Kamineni clears the air on delivery

Ram Charan recently shared some images on social media from the time he shot for GMA. Upasana's comment to the post caught fans attention. She invited Dr Jennifer Ashton to India to join her team of doctors in delivering her baby in her home country. "@drjashton ur too sweet. waiting to meet you. Pls join our @theapollohospitals family in India to deliver our baby along with Dr Sumana & Dr Rooma," Upasana wrote, confirming that the baby will be born in India and not the US.

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022.