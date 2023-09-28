Ram Pothineni Undergoes Intensive Physical Transformation For Skanda

Ram Pothineni underwent a massive physical transformation for his upcoming film Skanda and gained a whopping 12 kg muscle mass for his character. The actor undertook a herculean transformation journey to breathe life into his character in the film. The actor was very lean when he first took on the extensive training regime. From weighing 72 kg, Ram Pothineni gained the ideal weight of 84 kg that was required.

2 things you need to know

Skanda starring Ram Pothineni is scheduled to release in theatres on September 28.

To gain the ideal weight, the actor had to train himself and had to take a high-calorie diet to fuel his body's transformation.

Ram Pothineni's physical transformation

A picture of Ram Pothineni recently surfaced online which featured his astonishing physical transformation for his role in Skanda. He dedicated himself to a rigorous training regimen and gained 12 kg in preparation for his character as Bhaskar. The picture showcasing his dramatic transformation has now gone viral across various social media platforms. As per reports, Ram Pothineni stated that he sported a lean physique during the beginning of the shooting and had to follow a special high-calorie diet to gain weight. He also added that heavy weight lifting was a vital component in building his muscle mass.

(Ram Pothineni gains 12 kgs after undergoing massive training for his character in Slanda | Image: X)

More about Skanda

Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, Skanda is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film was tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO until the official title, Skanda: The Attacker, was released on July 23. The music is composed by S Thaman, and so far, two songs, Nee Chuttu Chuttu and Gandarabai, have been released. Meanwhile, the film will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.