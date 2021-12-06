'Rama Rao On Duty': Ravi Teja's Actioner Gets A March 2022 Release Date

Ravi Teja will flaunt his action avatar in Rama Rao On Duty, which is set to hit theatres in March 2022. The south superstar is currently embroiled in back to back intense shooting schedules for the film in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sarath Mandava the film also stars Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles.

Along with unveiling the release date, Ravi Teja dropped a new poster from the film, which puts forth his massy avatar as he throws a stick amidst the backdrop of several people also marching with sticks. After scoring a hit with Gopichand Malineni's cop-based action thriller Krack earlier this year, Teja is to showcase his high octane stunts in Rama Rao On Duty.

Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty to release in March 2022

Taking to his social media handles on Monday, December 6, the actor unveiled the poster, where he throws a cane at a distance while being clad in a marron shirt and black pants and announced the March 25, 2022 release date. For the caption, he wrote,"#RamaRaoOnDuty from 25th March 2022. Take a look.

Written and helmed by Sarath Mandava, the film is being jointly produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works banners. Apart from the aforementioned stars, Rama Rao On Duty also stars Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The film's tracks have been composed by Sam CS, cinematography has been done by Sathyan Sooryan, while Praveen KL is in charge of the editing. The project will reportedly wrap its shoot in the coming few weeks.

More on Ravi Teja's work front

Apart from Rama Rao, Ravi will be seen leading another actioner, Khiladi. The film's release date was also unveiled last month by the actor as he shared a new poster and wrote,"''See you in cinemas. #khiladi February 11th, 2022.'' The Ramesh Varma directorial also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi and Thakur Anoop Singh in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in films like Tiger Nageswara Rao, Dhamaka and Ravanasura.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @RAVITEJA_OFFL)