'Ramana' Movie Cast Featured Talented Actors Like Vijayakanth, Simran & Others; Know More

Ramana is a vigilante action film released in 2002 and it starred Vijayakanth, Simran, and Ashima Bhalla in the main roles. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie revolves around a man named Ramana, who decides to fight corruption along with his ex-students who work for the government. The cast of Ramana movie included talented actors such as Vijayan, Yugi Sethu, Riyaz Khan, and Ravichandran.

The movie was met with overall positive response and won the Tamil Nadu state film award for the best film. The movie was appreciated due to its storyline and the Ramana cast was filled with aspiring actors. Check out the real names and details of the Ramana movie cast in the list below.

Ramana movie cast details and description

Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth plays the role of the protagonist named M. Ramanaa in the movie. Ramanaa is a man who decides to revolt against the corrupted system of the government with the help of his ex-students. The 68-year-old actor debuted in 1979 in the movie Inikkum Ilamai as an antagonist. He went on to deliver several hit movies in his long career as an actor such as Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam, Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Nooravathu Naal, and Vaidehi Kathirunthal.

Simran

One of the main cast of Ramana movie was Simran, a 44-year-old actress and television personality who played the role of Ramana's wife in the movie. Simran received recognition from her breakthrough movie Tere Mere Sapne alongside Arshad Warsi in 1996. She worked on several commercially successful movies in her earlier years such as Indraprastham, Simhada Mari, and V. I. P.

Ashima Bhalla

Ashima Bhalla played the important role of Devaki in the 2002 Ramana movie. She made her debut in Bollywood through Pyaar Zindagi Hai in 2001. She is known for her roles in movies like Cheppave Chirugali, Ramana, and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Vijayan

The late actor played an important role of Bhadrinarayanan in 2002 released Ramana. He worked in Malayalam and Tamil cinemas and featured in films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, which was his debut film, Mann Vasanai, and Oru Kaidhiyin Diary. His last film was Kusthi released in 2006.

Yugi Sethu

The actor, writer, and entrepreneur played the role of Narayanan in Ramana. Yugi Sethu worked in several films in supporting roles and has also worked as a screenwriter in many films. He worked in hit movies like Kavithai Paada Neramillai, Panchathantiram, and Thoongaa Vanam.