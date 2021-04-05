Ramya Krishnan Gets Teary-eyed While Watching Rekha Dance

Veteran actor Rekha who recently graced the sets of Indian Idol 12 left actor Ramya Krishnan in tears. The Baahubali actor shared a video on her Instagram handle where she's seen enjoying Rekha's beautiful performance and is teary-eyed while watching it.

Rekha danced on a classic song titled 'Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai' sung by Asha Bhosle. Ramya wrote, "My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji." A user wrote, "U r getting emotion on seeing her...iam getting emotional on seeing u." Another dropped a comment saying, "I admire Rekhaji and you as well .. watching you both together ..it made my day" [sic] READ | Indian Idol 12: New host Jay Bhanushali on greeting Rekha, 'My father would be so jealous'

WATCH

Meanwhile, Sai Tej took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of Ramya Krishnan from the upcoming Telugu movie. The upcoming political thriller film Republic is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2021. Republic movie cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan along with Sai Tej. The film is directed by Deva Katta.

Ramya Krishnan will be seen in the character of Vishakha Vani, in Republic movie, as mentioned by Sai Dharam Tej. He took Twitter and announced, "It's an honour to share screen space with Legendary @meramyakrishnan garu. Can't wait for you to see her live in the character of Vishakha Vani." (sic) He praised Ramya Krishnan's character as Vishakha Vani and wrote that he was grateful to work with a legend like her. He also said that he is eagerly waiting for the film's release and for the audience to see her character on screen.

Apart from Republic, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Medha Manjrekar in an upcoming Telugu film Ranga Marthanda, which is a remake of the Marathi film Natsamrat. She will also be seen in a crucial role in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in her south Indian debut.