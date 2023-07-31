Ramya Krishnan Is At Her Candid Best As She Aces Kaavaalaa Step Before Jailer Audio Launch

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa has become a viral trend on social media with several stars grooving to the peppy beats of the song. Ramya Krishnan has now hopped on the wagon. She was seen recreating the hook step of the foot-tapping number. The actress nailed it and received a bunch of love from her fans.

Ramya Krishnan grooves to Kaavaalaa before Jailer audio launch

Ramya Krishnan's makeup artist took to her Instagram handle to drop a video with the actress before the Jailer audio launch. The Republic star was seen grooving to the tribal beats of the Kaavaalaa song with her crew. The Baahubali actress danced with utmost precision while having fun all along.

Sharing the video, the artist wrote, "We were just a bunch of enthusiastic, excited happy girls who got ready well in advance and has a little dance party before we set off to the #jailer audio launch." The actress completely nailed the viral trend of the upbeat song and garnered attention from netizens.

Jailer's grand audio launch event was a grand success

Jailer's audio launch event, meanwhile, took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The event was a star-studded affair with the likes of Jackie Shroff, Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Vignesh Shivan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others in attendance. At the event, Rajinikanth spoke about his alcohol addiction, superstar tag, and several other things. Jailer, meanwhile, is set to open in theatres on August 10. It is directed by Nelson of Beast fame.