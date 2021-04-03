Ramya Krishnan's First Look From The Upcoming Political Drama 'Republic' Out!

Sai Tej’s upcoming political thriller film Republic is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2021. Republic movie cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan along with Sai Tej. The film is directed by Deva Katta. Sai Tej took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of Ramya Krishnan from the upcoming Telugu movie. Check out Ramya Krishnan’s first look from the film below.

Ramya Krishnan's new movie Republic's first look

Ramya Krishnan will be seen in the character of Vishakha Vani, in Republic movie, as mentioned by Sai Dharam Tej. He took Twitter and announced, "It's an honour to share screen space with Legendary @meramyakrishnan garu. Can't wait for you to see her live in the character of Vishakha Vani." (sic) He praised Ramya Krishnan's character as Vishakha Vani and wrote that he was grateful to work with a legend like her. He also said that he is eagerly waiting for the film's release and for the audience to see her character on screen.

Ramya Krishnan is seen as a fierce yet calm politician in the poster of the film. She's seen as a politician and is seen dressed in a plain saree and blouse. Her hair is tied in a neat bun and she has completed her whole look with a bindi and a pair of stud earrings. The film’s shooting was held at a rapid pace and was completed within a few weeks. As mentioned earlier by the PRO Baraju, her first look released on April 3rd at 4 pm. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the role of an IAS officer opposite leading lady Aishwarya Rajesh. The film will be produced by Bhagawan and Pulla Rao and the music is composed by Mani Sharma.

Apart from Republic, Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Medha Manjrekar in an upcoming Telugu film Ranga Marthanda, which is a remake of the Marathi film Natsamrat. She will also be seen in a crucial role in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in her south Indian debut.

(Image Source: Sai Dharam Tej/Twitter, Ramya Krishnan/Instagram)