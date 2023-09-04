Rana Daggubati Reacts To Suriya's Jai Bhim Getting Snubbed At National Awards

Rana Daggubati recently addressed the talk around Suriya's Jai Bhim being snubbed at the 69th National Film Awards and Allu Arjun winning the title of Best Actor for his role in Pushpa. During an event for SIIMA, the Baahubali actor said that everyone is entitled to their respective opinion. Soon after, his video from the event went viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Sukumar's film Pushpa.

Jai Bhim starring Suriya did not win any award at the 69th National Film Awards.

A section of social media users disagreed with Allu Arjun winning Best Actor award for Pushpa.

Rana Daggubati on National Film Award winners

During an event, Rana Daggubati was asked if there was any controversy or rumours surrounding Jai Bhim getting snubbed and Allu Arjun winning the National Film Award.

Responding to the question, the Baahubali star said, "Each one is entitled to their opinion. You might like a film and I might like something else. It's the same with artists. It's not about the person. Many thought that story (Jai Bhim) would bag awards. But, it didn't. It's not about why the other person won it. It's never a controversy. They might have just shared a tweet, but there are people who make it a controversy. Amongst us, nothing is a controversy. Everybody can't get the merit."

Rana Daggubati on Hiranyakashyap

The pan-India film Hiranyakashyap, inspired by an Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) comic, will see him play the king from Hindu mythology. It is backed by his VFX and production company Spirit Media. "My association with Amar Chitra Katha personally has been from the time I first started reading properly as a kid. I was pretty young when these comics came to me from my mom. I've lived with those stories. All of these stories have somehow inspired me to be an actor and a filmmaker," Daggubati told PTI in an interview.

(With inputs from PTI)