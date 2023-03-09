Rana Daggubati Recalls Difficulty In Hurling Expletives At Uncle Venkatesh

Rana Daggubati, in a promotional interview for his Netflix release Rana Naidu, recently opened up about the experience of working with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The latter is a successful veteran Telugu actor. The pair plays a father and son at odds with one another and the role required him to direct expletives at his reel-life father. This is also the first time the pair will be seen on screen together.

Reel vs Real

Rana Daggubati said, "There was a nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean, I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already. Also, it was in Hindi and it was not our language of communication. So, it was the actors doing it.''

''But it got really crazy while doing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like 'Oh God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home'. So we did well in Hindi as we didn't know the foul words and anything enough, I guess," he further stated.

Sharing screen space with family

Rana sounded excited to pair up with his uncle. He said, "It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun." This series also marks a first for Rana in terms of OTT releases. He shares how though he has been offered OTT roles before, the scripts seemed forced to fit the OTT mould. Rana Naidu is, however, different. Venkatesh also expressed similar sentiments looking forward to being on set with his nephew.

Rana Naidu is based on the American crime drama television series Ray Donovan. Directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, the Netflix series will be available on the platform starting 10th March. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Suchitra Pillai and Abhishek Banerjee.