Rana Daggubati Reveals He Often Speaks To Samantha After Her Myositis Diagnosis

Rana Daggubati, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series Rana Naidu, talked about reaching out to his ex sister-in-law, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, post her Myositis diagnosis. The actor admitted they often speak to each other.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when asked if actors opening up about their hardships help them in becoming a voice for the people. Rana said it depends on the individual. He said, “It’s each one to their own. It’s how each one speaks about it and about when each one speaks about it.”

“See, everyone has hardships in their life, and noone’s life is smooth. Everyone will have something that is life-changing, that’s life-threatening. It’s about how you deal with it, and when you want to speak about it. So, it’s not that everyone has to sit and talk about all sad. It’s not necessary. It’s important that sad things happen but the beauty is to get back up and keep going,” he added.

Samantha was married to Rana Daggubati's cousin and actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple divorced in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis

Last year in October, Samantha shared on her Instagram handle that she is receiving treatment for myositis and the doctors are optimistic about her rapid recovery.

She wrote, “It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

She added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

"I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

More about Rana Daggubati

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in the web series Rana Naidu with Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopra, and Rajesh Jais.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma, the show will start streaming digitally from March 10 in languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.