Rana Daggubati's Mother-in-law Gets Emotional At Their Pre-wedding Function, Here's Why

Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj’s mother recently gave a sneak peek into one of their pre-wedding functions. Bunty Bajaj, Miheeka’s mother who also is a jewellery designer, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Miheeka wearing a wedding lehenga. The post’s caption explained that Miheeka Bajaj was wearing her mother’s wedding outfit and this made her emotional. Miheeka’s mother wrote, “could not stop crying my baby is all grown up”. Take a look at the Instagram picture.

In this Instagram picture, Miheeka can be spotted wearing a red and grey lehenga choli. She wore the outfit in a Gujarati style. Miheeka Bajaj accessorised the look with long heavy dangling earrings. Her hair was left open and she opted for a nude makeup look. Sharing this Instagram post, Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj got emotional seeing her daughter in the wedding dress. She said she couldn’t stop crying seeing Miheeka all grown up. Bunty Bajaj wrote in her caption:

Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD

Netizens’ reaction

Fans and followers also went emotional over the mother-daughter post. They extended their wishes in the Instagram comment section. One of the users wrote, “What a lovely moment â¤ï¸”, while another commented saying, “â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Congrats!! Meehekuu looks gorgeous!”. Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Image Credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram Comment Section

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8, 2020. Their wedding ceremony will take place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Ahead of the pair’s wedding, pictures from the Haldi ceremony have been making rounds on the internet.

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram shared a picture of him with Miheeka from their Haldi ceremony. For the Haldi look, Miheeka opted for a Boho look. She can be seen sporting a dandelion yellow coloured lehenga with green patchwork on her blouse for the ceremony. The dress was also attached with golden borders and intricate designs. She completed her look with seashell jewellery. For glam, Miheeka Bajaj opted for brownish beige eyelids, blush pink highlighter and pink lips with a wavy hairdo. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati was spotted in a simple white shirt and a white lungi. Check out the pictures below.

