Rana Daggubati's Upcoming Period Drama '1945' Release Date Announced; Check Details

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who has several projects under his belt, will next be seen in the upcoming period drama, 1945. The filmmakers, on Tuesday, took to their verified Twitter handle and have announced the 1945 release date. They have also unveiled a new poster featuring Daggubati as a soldier. Helmed by Sathyasiva, the period drama will be hitting silver screens on January 7, 2022.

Rana Daggubati's film1945 all set to release on January 7

The long overdue @RanaDaggubati action India independence based film #1945Movie has announced a Release on Jan 7. pic.twitter.com/0G97S0jj7u — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 4, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sreedhar Pillai dropped a brand new poster of the film that shows Rana Daggubati in action. He can be seen flaunting an intense look as he looked right into the camera. He can be seen donning a soldier's uniform with a hat. The poster also has other details like the production house details, music composers, and actors' details.

Sharing the poster, Pillai wrote, "The long overdue @RanaDaggubati action India independence based film #1945Movie has announced a Release on Jan 7." As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers retweeted the poster and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

More on upcoming period drama

Sathyasiva has also penned the period drama. The film has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It is backed by SN Rajarajan of K Production. Alongside The Ghazi Attack star, the film also stars Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in essential roles. The film was left unfinished since 2019 due to differences between the producer and the lead actor. However, it has been cleared now and the Telugu version of the film is finally slated for release on January 7. The musical score has been taken care of by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Sathya Ponmar has handled the cinematography. Gopi Krishna has edited the film.

Meanwhile, Daggubati is currently also gearing up for Bheemla Nayak, which also features Megastar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is helmed by Chandra Sagar, and it is the official remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. Apart from Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan, the film also has Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in important roles. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release on 25 February 2022.

