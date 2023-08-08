Rana Daggubati's Wife Miheeka Bajaj Shares Couple's Unseen Photos On Wedding Anniversary

Telugu star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown on August 8, 2020. Their wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Today, the couple is celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Rana Daggubati announced he was dating Miheeka on May 12, 2020.

Miheeka and Rana have completed three years of marital bliss.

Rana Daggubati's wife penned a sweet note for him and shared their photos on social media.

Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Rana Daggubati on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. She shared two pictures with the Baahubali actor, one from their date night and the other one presumably from their trip to a music festival. Miheeka accompanied the photos with a sweet note which read, "Home is where you are" followed by a black heart emoji.

(Miheeka and Rana Daggubati were presumably seen enjoying Tomorrowland. | Image: Miheeka/Instagram)

(Miheeka shares an unseen selfie with Rana Daggubati | Image: Miheeka/Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, their fans and well-wishes took to the comments to shower congratulatory messages on them. Rana and Miheeka had known each other since childhood before they started dating and exchanged vows in the presence of their families during the pandemic. The actor once revealed that he chose to propose to Miheeka because he felt that it was the right thing to do.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's love story

Rana Daggubati once revealed that he had known Miheeka "almost all his life". He disclosed that he started talking to Miheeka during the lockdown and he instantly felt a connection. The Rana Naidu actor said that when good things happen, he does not question them and just goes with the flow. Rana also mentioned that only 30 people were invited to his wedding and he shot his wedding in VR (Virtual Reality) and sent it to those who could not attend the wedding due to COVID-19.