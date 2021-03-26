Last Updated:

'Rang De' Review: Fans 'love' This Nithiin's 'colourful-entertainer', Call It 'super Hit'

As Rang De has released theatrically on Friday, March 26, Rang De movie review from fans and critics alike have begun flooding social media. Read them here

Written By
Mamta Raut
Rang De review

Actor Nithiin and Keerthy starrer much-awaited romantic film, Rang De has finally hit the cinemas houses today. Ever since the trailer of this Telugu flick was dropped by the makers, it piqued anticipation around this Venky Atluri directorial on social media. Now, as the film has released theatrically on Friday, March 26, Rang De movie review from fans and critics alike have begun flooding social media. Continue reading to know how fans are reacting post watching Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s bitter-sweet chemistry in the film.

READ | Keerthy Suresh struggles to eat fruits as Nithiin enjoys pizza in Rang De BTS

Rang De review by Twitterati

Upon seeing the film, netizens have gone all out to say all things positive and nice about the film. One user tweeted, “#RangDe is a nice emotional entertainer. Director @dirvenky atluri handled the emotions in last half an hour of the film really well. A strong character written for @KeerthyOfficial, she is terrific. Songs & BGM by @ThisIsDSP huge. @actornithiin maturing acting! Sure shot hit!!”. On the other hand, many others have already claimed that ‘Super-entertainer’ Rang De is going to be a ‘Super hit’. Here’s taking a quick look at a few Rang De review below:

READ | Rang De trailer out - Nithiin and Keerthy's romantic film depicts a prismatic tale of love

Apart from Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, Rang De cast features Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Rohini amongst others essaying significant roles in the film. The lead protagonists, Keerthy Suresh and Nithhiin are playing the roles of Arjun of Anu in the movie. The main characters’ fun-loving and colourful nature was already revealed in the trailer of Rang De. The plot of the movie revolves around a funny and bittersweet journey of a tumultuous relationship shared by the lead actors. Their bond is filled with all different shades of love, from being angry to sticking up for each other. Check out the trailer of the film below:

This romantic flick is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The music score of the film is given by famous composer Devi Sri Prasad. Just ahead of the film’s release, actor Keerthy Suresh braced fans for the grand outing with a purple themed poster. She hailed the movie as a ‘full-filled and colourful entertaining’ while encouraging her fans to watch the film. Take a look:

(Promo Image Source: Nithiin & Keerthy Suresh's still from Rang De)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT