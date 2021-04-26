Rashmika Mandana Enjoys Match Day With Sunday Special Meal, Tells Fans To 'Eat Healthy'

Rashmika Mandana has shared her Sunday plan with fans. The Kirik Party actor shared a snap of her Sunday special meal. Moreover, Rashmika even cancelled an Instagram Live session to spend some quality time with her family. Most importantly, she did not wish to miss the match.

Rashmika Mandana reveals her Sunday night plan to fans

Rashmika Mandana loves to share new developments from her personal life. Her social media is also a means for her fans to get to know about her upcoming projects. Recently, Rashmika posted a story on Instagram that featured a no-makeup selfie. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Ok ok got it. No live today because of the match. I’ll go live say 3 P.M. tomorrow”. Take a look at Rashmika Mandana’s Instagram story below.

Rashmika posted this Instagram story after she asked her fans if they would like to talk to them on a Live session, since she has not done one for a long time. After postponing her Instagram Live session, Rashmika Mandana also shared peek at her Sunday meal in her next Instagram story. This Sunday meal seemed to be a kind of salad. Along with the picture, Mandana also added a ‘Eat Healthy’ GIF. Take a look at Rashmika Mandana’s Instagram story below.

Rashmika Mandana’s upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandana has her hands full with plenty of projects. Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra with the film, Mission Majnu. Mission Majnu will be set in the 1970s and is a story inspired by real events. Rashmika Mandana and Sidharth Malhotra event shot a schedule of the film in Lucknow. The film is deemed to be a spy thriller and Sidharth will be essaying the role of a RAW agent.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandana will also been sharing screen space with actor Amitabh Bachchan. She and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming directorial venture titled Goodbye. Recently, Rashmika celebrated on the Goodbye set. She even shared pictures from this celebration. In one of the pictures, she was posing with Amitabh Bachchan while in the next with director Vikas Bahl.

