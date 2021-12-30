Rashmika Mandanna Clocks 5 Yrs In Film Industry; Pens Beautiful Note About Her Learnings

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, on Thursday took to her verified Instagram handle and shared that she completed five years in the entertainment industry. She posted a selfie picture and penned a long note expressing her gratitude for the love and support from fans and well-wishers. She also shared several lessons she learned during this period.

Rashmika Mandanna clocks 5 years in the entertainment industry

The 25-year-old actor, who is basking in the success of her Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise, shared her lessons. She wrote, "It’s been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen.. guys.. couple of things I’ve learnt all these years- 1- time is flying by too fast make memories each day.. 2- how to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy.. 3- I’ve realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting."

She continued, "4- but also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it’s might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also. 5- other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things.. 6- don’t carry emotional baggages physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go. 7- give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it’s career - give time to that.. if it’s love- give time to that..

if it’s family- give time to that.. if it’s you- give time to yourself.. your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you."

The Dear Comrade star added, "8- eats cleaner, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger, love more openly. 9- people don’t owe you anything so you don’t have to do favours to anyone, you can and you should think of yourself first. And many more.. I'll keep. going on and on... I'll speak of all of this one day but for now... these."

She was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which released on December 17 and also starred Allu Arjun. Apart from south films, the actor will soon be seen in the Bollywood industry as well as she has two films in the pipeline. She is gearing up for her role in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and will also be seen in Goodbye, in which she will take on a role opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna