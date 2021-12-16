Rashmika Mandanna Goes De-glam In 'Pushpa'; Reveals Why She Chose The Avatar

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise. Ahead of the film's release on Friday, the actors along with the film's music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Manish Shah attended a press conference in Mumbai on December 16. Arjun made a statement in an all-black outfit, while Rashmika looked gorgeous in a shimmery green outfit.

While speaking to the media, Dear Comrade star opened up about her character in the film. She stated that it was like entering a 'whole different world.'

Rashmika Mandanna: 'For me, it was all about the performance. I had no inhibitions'

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I knew I was playing a different character. I know I had to give my heart soul for it. I was getting the opportunity to work with Allu Arjun I didn't have to think that way. For me, it was all about the performance. I had no inhibitions. This is a whole different world that we are entering. Sir has done such hard work and I cant have inhibitions while working with him. I have to be perfect, do good work. For me, it was all about performance in this film."

Allu Arjun also complimented Rashmika for choosing a 'very unconventional' role. He added, "Rashmika's role was very challenging. It’s not a very conventional glamourous role. It is quite challenging and I was fearing if would she feel that she is not looking good because that is a very huge factor that plays on the mind. And if your mind is not clear, the performance will not be clear. But then, after she landed on the set, she started working, I think she had the mindset that this film is this and we have to justify this film."

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be the main antagonist of the movie. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow.

Image: Varinder Chawla