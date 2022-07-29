Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Vijay Deverakonda's New Track From 'Liger' Amid Dating Rumours

It has been a while now since dating rumours surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been surfacing on the internet. The two South stars have worked together in two films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade so far which came out to be blockbusters.

While fans have loved their chemistry in the movie, their dating rumours have again become the talk of the town as Deverakonda's Liger co-star Ananya Panday recently hinted at their romance during a talk show appearance. Amid the rumours, Rashmika Mandanna recently reacted to Liger's new song Waat Laga Denge and also received a hug from Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's new song

The maker of the upcoming Pan-India film Liger recently unveiled their foot-tapping song Waat Laga Denge. The song showcases how an underdog fighter makes his way to the MMA championship and gears up to compete with other challengers. Vijay Deverakonda could be seen in his fierce avatar in the film with messed-up hair and dirty clothes. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the song and wrote, "India! Aag hein andar Milke, Sabki WaatLagaDenge." As fans could not stop praising the actor and filmmakers for the track, Rasmika Mandanna reacted to it and dropped a fire emoji. His Geetha Govindam co-star further sent her a red heart and a hug emoji. Take a look.

The new song also caught the attention of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as she reacted to the video. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Family Man 2 star wrote, "This is unbelievably cool." Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will share the screen space in the upcoming romance drama Kushi.

Details about Liger

The upcoming sports drama Liger is a Pan-India film which will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film's plot will revolve around the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Apart from the two stars the movie will also see Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while former professional boxer Mike Tyson will make a cameo. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/@thedeverakonda