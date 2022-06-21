Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli To Get Killed In 'Pushpa 2'? Film's Producer Has This To Say

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil left fans in awe with their performance in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie became one of the biggest entertainers of the year and received praise from both the audience and critics. Now, even before the movie's sequel has gone on floors, rumours about its plot have begun making rounds on the internet. Amid fans speculating about the death of Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli in the upcoming sequel, the movie's producer recently addressed all rumours and put them to rest.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Pushpa: The Rise producer Y Ravi Shankar responded to rumours about Srivalli's death in Pushpa: The Rule. The producer said, "That's all trash," and added that all the rumours are 'nonsense.' Shankar further said that he has not heard the story yet and everything around the internet is mere speculation and false news. However, he confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna's character will live in the film's second part.

The producer said, "This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news."

Pushpa: The Rise was extensively shot in the forests and villages of Maredumilli, Andhra Pradesh. The film's sequel is titled Pushpa: The Rule. As fans are early waiting for the sequel, the producer revealed the film will go on floors in August 2022. When asked about the film's shoot, Y Ravi Shankar said, "Probably sometime in August. First week or so. We are in preparation right now."

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist. The film followed the story of a labourer named Pushpa, who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film was helmed by Sukumar and arrived in the theatres on December 17 last year.