Raththam Trailer: Vijay Antony Struggles To Uncover A Murder Conspiracy

Raththam has been in the making for a long while. Its first teaser was released more than 9 months ago. After a comical announcement for Raththam’s trailer in which director-writer CS Amudhan is seen suffering from a heart attack, a complete glimpse of the investigative thriller is finally out.

3 things you need to know:

Raththam translates to ‘Blood.’

It’s set for a September 28 release.

The film has been written and directed by CS Amudhan.

Raththam trailer shows a web of conspiracy

The trailer for Raththam was shared by the Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu and the makers of the film. It teases a rather comic yet mysterious conspiracy that is based around a murder at a magazine publishing company in Chennai. Vijay Antony’s character is seen thinking and deliberating throughout the trailer while glimpses of a larger plot take place in the background.

Get ready to witness the other side of director @csamudhan here is the trailer of #Ratham https://t.co/44xvlXRDEU @vijayantony — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 9, 2023

At one point, Antony’s character says, “The thing in front of us is a small thread of a giant spider web. But there is no spider. What is behind that web, is a monster. We need to stop that monster immediately.” It clearly indicates that Antony aims to tackle the culprits no matter how high-up in the system they’re positioned. Moreover, it also shows a connection between the world of media, law and the judiciary, which makes the backbone of the film’s story.

Vijay Antony reveals release date for Raththam

Vijay Antony took to his X account to share an elaborate video which reveals the release date for Raththam. As per the update, Raththam is slated for a September 28 release.

Not just this, the video also reveals other information about the film - particularly the chronology of its promotional strategy. The video features Vijay Antony and producer Dhananjayan discussing their plans for Raththam. Dhananjayan can be seen revealing how the makers will release a motion poster, teaser, first single, first promo, second single, second promo and then the trailer. The video also revealed that the film would be promoted by eminent faces of the industry.