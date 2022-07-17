Last Updated:

Ravi Teja Comes Onboard Superstar Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Project 'Mega154'; Watch

Ravi Teja has come on board superstar Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film 'Mega154', with makers dropping an exciting video to introduce the actor.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Ravi Teja has come onboard superstar Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film Mega154, with makers dropping an exciting video to introduce the Ramarao on Duty star. The announcement clip showcased Ravi arriving in a luxurious black SUV and further entering Chiranjeevi's vanity van.

Introducing the 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja, director Bobby mentioned it was a 'surreal' moment for him to helm a film with two of his 'dream stars'. Meanwhile, Mega154 stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, while Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will also take on important roles. 

Ravi Teja all set to collaborate with Chiranjeevi for Bobby's Mega154

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bobby shared the announcement video alongside a caption that read, "One Man made me Dreamt of Cinema & The other Man Made my dream come true! Welcoming my First HERO, The Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on board our Favourite Hero, Mega @KChiruTweets ’ #MEGA154." Take a look. 

Ravi Teja also expressed gratitude to be a part of Chiranjeevi's upcoming venture, adding that he's excited to have fun with the superstar on sets. Take a look. 

Ravi will play a 'powerful and lengthy role' in the film, which has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It is slated to release in January 2023. Devi Sri Prasad is in charge of the film's music, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. 

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also be seen in the action-thriller Rama Rao On Duty, which showcases him as an upright civil servant who is on a mission to eradicate poverty and thereby help people in need. Directed by Sarath Mandava, it will hit theatres on July 29, 2022. He also has the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura alongside Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, and Megha Akash as well as Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer film, Dhamaka

First Published:
