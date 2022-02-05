Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' Hindi Version Gets A Release Date, Makers Unveil New Poster; See

Tollywood star Ravi Teja is all set for the release of his highly anticipated action crime film Khiladi. The makers of the movie have now announced that the action flick will also be released in Hindi. The makers announced the news of Khiladi's Hindi remake with an official poster.

Ravi Teja's Khiladi's Hindi release date announced

Ravi Teja, who is popularly known as Mass Maharaja, will be making his debut in the Hindi cinema with his upcoming action crime movie, Khiladi. The much-anticipated entertainer is all set to release simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu on February 11. The makers have now also shared an official poster of the movie announcing its Hindi release. Khiladi will be Ravi Teja's first movie to be released in Hindi.

The movie also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi and has been directed by Ramesh Varma. Teja will be seen playing a dual role in the movie. Khiladi was initially scheduled to be released on 28 May 2021, it has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Following the immense success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, several south studios and makers have planned to release their movies in Hindi to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience. Earlier Arjun's 2019 blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was all set to get a theatrical release in Hindi but was canceled as the movie is already being remade in Hindi starring Kartik Aaryan.

More about Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors. The actor is known for his collaborations with director Puri Jagannadh which turned out to be major commercial and critical success in his career. Some of the popular Ravi Teja's movies include Nee Kosam, Khadgam, Krishna, Kick, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Shambo Shiva Shambo, Touch Chesi Chudu, Bengal Tiger, and Raja The Great.

Teja has back-to-back projects lined up after the release of Khiladi. He will next be seen in the action movie Ramarao on Duty which is scheduled to release either on March 25 2022 or April 15, 2022. He will also be seen in movies like Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.