Renowned Kannada Filmmaker Pradeep Raj Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Fans Mourn Demise

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@pradeepraj_director
Kannada film director Pradeep Raj passed away on Thursday. The filmmaker reportedly died of COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where the incident took place.
Pradeep Raj has directed films like Kirataka, which had starred popular Sandalwood star Yash in the lead role.
Pradeep Raj breathed his last at 3 a.m. on Thursday. His last rites are reportedly said to be held in Pondicherry on Thursday. He was married, and has two children. Numerous netizens took to Twitter to shared their tributes for the late filmmaker. They wrote that they were upset and wished for his soul to rest in peace.
Many of them posted pictures from the sets of the film Kirataka, where he could be seen alongside Yash and Oviya. The film was one of his most popular ones as it starred Sandalwood star Yash, who has gone on to become a popular name after the success of the KGF franchise.
Raj had also penned the script of Kirataka, which had released in 2011.
The plot of the film was about two groups of rivals in a village and how one man gets embroiled in that amid his relationship with a local girl of the village.
May your soul rest in peace #pradeepraj sir 😞🙏🏼 #bengaluru560023 #director #Sandalwood #kfi pic.twitter.com/h72BogNShQ— karthik jayaram (@j_k_aaaa) January 20, 2022
Realy upset of pradeep raj sir rest..— manian pradeep (@manian_pradeep) January 20, 2022
Unique person in my life
Love ur soul always sir..
RIP pic.twitter.com/Q2xARnBOTH
Kirataka Movie Director Pradeep Raj Sir is No More...— ✯Arjun Nayak✯ (@Arjun__rsy) January 20, 2022
Rip #PradeepRaj Sir.. pic.twitter.com/mDIVXRJo0C
Some of the other films directed by Pradeep Raj were Rajani Kantha and Anjada Gandu.
Rajani Kantha had released in 2013 and Pradeep Raj had also written the screenplay for this film. The film had starred Duniya Vijay, who portrayed a double role in the venture, and Aindrita Ray in the lead roles.He was also credited for writing for the movie.
Anjada Gandu had starred Sathish Ninasam and debutant actress Subiksha in the lead roles and was a romantic comedy film.
Among the latest highlights in Pradeep Raj's career was the film Kicchu. Kannada superstar Sudeep had starred in the 2018 film in the role of a forest officer. The film revolved around the theme of saving the environment.
He had also directed the 2015 release Bangalore 560023.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.