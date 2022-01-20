Renowned Kannada Filmmaker Pradeep Raj Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Fans Mourn Demise

Kannada film director Pradeep Raj passed away on Thursday. The filmmaker reportedly died of COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where the incident took place.

Pradeep Raj has directed films like Kirataka, which had starred popular Sandalwood star Yash in the lead role.

Kannada film director Pradeep Raj passes away due to COVID-19

Pradeep Raj breathed his last at 3 a.m. on Thursday. His last rites are reportedly said to be held in Pondicherry on Thursday. He was married, and has two children. Numerous netizens took to Twitter to shared their tributes for the late filmmaker. They wrote that they were upset and wished for his soul to rest in peace.

Many of them posted pictures from the sets of the film Kirataka, where he could be seen alongside Yash and Oviya. The film was one of his most popular ones as it starred Sandalwood star Yash, who has gone on to become a popular name after the success of the KGF franchise.

Raj had also penned the script of Kirataka, which had released in 2011.

The plot of the film was about two groups of rivals in a village and how one man gets embroiled in that amid his relationship with a local girl of the village.

Realy upset of pradeep raj sir rest..

Unique person in my life

Love ur soul always sir..

RIP pic.twitter.com/Q2xARnBOTH — manian pradeep (@manian_pradeep) January 20, 2022

Kirataka Movie Director Pradeep Raj Sir is No More...



Rip #PradeepRaj Sir.. pic.twitter.com/mDIVXRJo0C — ✯Arjun Nayak✯ (@Arjun__rsy) January 20, 2022

Pradeep Raj on the professional front

Some of the other films directed by Pradeep Raj were Rajani Kantha and Anjada Gandu.

Rajani Kantha had released in 2013 and Pradeep Raj had also written the screenplay for this film. The film had starred Duniya Vijay, who portrayed a double role in the venture, and Aindrita Ray in the lead roles.He was also credited for writing for the movie.

Anjada Gandu had starred Sathish Ninasam and debutant actress Subiksha in the lead roles and was a romantic comedy film.

Among the latest highlights in Pradeep Raj's career was the film Kicchu. Kannada superstar Sudeep had starred in the 2018 film in the role of a forest officer. The film revolved around the theme of saving the environment.

He had also directed the 2015 release Bangalore 560023.