Revathy Sampath Reveals Names Of People Who Harassed Her, Accuses Actor Siddique Too

Malayalam actor Revathy Sampath has been making headlines ever since she took to her social media handles and shared a list of people who allegedly harassed her. The list shared on Revathy Sampath's Facebook account also mentioned popular actor Siddique among other people. The actor also added that she is not scared to expose these people in public now.

Malayalam actor Revathy Sampath took social media by storm as she released a list of 14 names of people who allegedly harassed her. The list featured names of popular personalities like actor Siddique, director Rajesh Touchriver, a police inspector, and a doctor as well. Revathy also named a DYFI leader named Nandu Ashokan on the alleged sexual offenders' list. She wrote in the post, "This list comprises of people who have sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally harassed me. I am mentioning the names of these criminals below".

Here's the list of names posted by Revathi in her social media post -

1) Rajesh Touchriver (Director)

2) Siddique (Actor)

3) Ashique Mahi (Photographer)

4) Shiju (Actor)

5) Abhil Dev (Kerala Fashion League founder)

6) Ajay Prabhakar (Doctor)

7) MS Padhush (Abuser)

8) Sourabh Krishnan (Cyber Bully)

9) Nandu Ashokan (Abuser, DYFI Unit Committee member, Nedunkar)

10) Maxwell Jose (Short film director)

11) Shanoob Karuvath and Chacko's Cakes (Ad director)

12) Ragendh Pai (Cast Me Perfect, Casting Director)

13) Sarun Leo (ESAF Bank Agent, Valiyathura)

14) Binu (Sub Inspector of Police, Poonthura Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram)

More about Revathy Sampath and her works

Revathy Sampath is a 27-year-old Malayalam actor, who made her feature film debut in the year 2019 with the film titled Patnagarh. Other than being an actor, Sampath is an activist and psychologist as well and has a degree in psychology from KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Her most notable works include a short film titled Waft, which was released in 2018, a year before her big-screen debut. The film was directed by Vishnu Udayan and starred Syju John, Sampath, and Ashish Shashidhar in the lead roles.

