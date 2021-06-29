Ricky Martin Writes A Hard-hitting Note About The Negative Comments On His Sexuality

Puerto Rican singer Enrique Martín Morales, better known as Ricky Martin, took to Instagram recently and talked about intolerant comments about his sexuality. Martin is married to Syrian-Swedish painter, Jwan Yosef, since 2018. The couple is raising their two kids, a daughter, Lucía Martin-Yosef, and a son, Renn Martin-Yosef. But before coming out and living a happy life, Martin was often questioned about his sexuality and dating women.

Ricky Martin responds to intolerant comments about his homosexuality

Ricky Martin took to his Instagram handle recently and wrote a lengthy caption about his sexuality and the negative comments targeted at him and his husband. He added a couple of pictures wearing a plain black shirt and wore long nails and his caption, written originally in Spanish, after translation, read, "Pause ... today I want to speak to you from my most vulnerable side ... A week ago, I uploaded some photos with my husband. It was a wonderful experience for both of us and a way to celebrate our pride. What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way."

He added that it is not the number of followers that worries him but, it is the message behind his decision that has caused the same feeling that he had years ago before publicly sharing his sexual orientation. His caption further read, "That same fear paralyzed me, tormented me, and would not let me be. Today I see the photos and what I feel is full peace of being able to celebrate my family as they deserve, in style. To celebrate me as I am, regardless of what they will say.

And that fear that I just talked about no longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the well-being of millions of people who suffer every day due to lack of acceptance. The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected, and accepted. That we can express how we are born without retaliation or being punished. It is not fair to continue losing valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education. To all those who feel lost or not valued for being who they are and want to be, they are not alone, there is a great community that awaits them with open arms. They are worth a lot, please do not forget."

