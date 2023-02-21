Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan Pen Notes Post Dadasaheb Phalke Int'l Film Award Win

South stars Rishab Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan were honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, on Monday, for their outstanding performances in their films Kantara and Chup: Revenge of the Artist, respectively. The actors took to social media to express their gratitude.

Dulquer Salmaan, who received his first-ever award for a Hindi film, took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of himself with the award. He wrote, "This one felt special! My first-ever award for Hindi. And my first ever for Best Actor in a negative role. Many thanks to the jury of @dpiff_official for this honour and @abhialmish for being such a kind host."

"For some reason my old friend, my nerves got the better of me on stage and I blanked out like a first-timer."

He added, "So the one person I truly need to thank for this is Balki sir. I dont know how he saw me as Danny but he did. And the conviction he had in me, his guidance and vision was everything to me. Thank you, sir and all my wonderful costars, the best crew and everyone at @hopeprodn for giving me the best experience on #Chup. This one is for all of you"

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty, who won an award for his film Kantara, too took to his social media handles and shared a big note, dedicating his award to his team, Kannadigas, his wife Pragati and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He also dedicated his award to filmmaker SK Bhagawan, who died aged 89 on Monday (February 20).

The actor in his note wrote, " “Honoured to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express my gratitude for bestowing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award Upon Me."

"I am grateful to Hombale Films and Vijay Kirgandur sir for trusting me and giving me the opportunity. I cannot wait to make more and better films together."

He added, "This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life Pragathi Shetty. I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir.”

What is Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival?

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012. It was established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, famously known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema.

It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers.

DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

However, it is completely different from The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony and was first time presented in the year 1969.

What differentiates The Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals - An organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The recipient is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry for their contribution in the growth and development of the Indian Film Industry.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

The award was introduced by the Government of India in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema.