Ritika Singh Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Shivalinga' Actor & Her Work

Tamil actor and mixed martial artist, Ritika Singh is celebrating her birthday today on December 16. She is a well-known actor who has given her fans many superhit movies and also often competes in professional martial tournaments. Some of the actors famous movies are - Shivalinga, Irudhi Suttru, Aandavan Kattalai & many such more. So on the occasion of Ritika Singh's birthday, here's a quiz based on her work:

Also Read | Babul Supriyo quiz: Find out how well you know the singer & his work

Ritika Singh Quiz - Questions

1) In which year was the artist born?

1995

1994

1999

1991

Also Read | Mangeshkar family quiz: How well do you know the Mangeshkar family and their work?

2) In which city was the artist born in?

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Banglore

Also Read | Raj Kapoor's Quiz on his birth anniversary: Find out how well you know the 'Awaara' actor

3) In what year did Ritika begin her acting career?

2011

2013

2014

2015

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Quiz: Find out how well you know the 'Baahubali' actor and his movies

4) Which one of these Ritika Singh's movies is her debut film?

Irudhi Suttru

Saala Khadoos

Aandavan Kattalai

Guru

5) Which one of these films marks Ritika's debut in Bollywood?

Saala Khadoos

Aandavan Kattalai

Guru

Irudhi Suttru

6) What role did the artist play in the film 'Guru'?

Ezhil Madhi

Karmeghakuzhali

Rameshwari

Anu

7) In which film did the artist play the role of 'Anu Paulraj'?

Oh My Kadavule

Saala Khadoos

Aandavan Kattalai

Guru

8) For which movie did Ritika got awarded - ' Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South'?

Saala Khadoos

Aandavan Kattalai

Guru

Irudhi Suttru

9) When did the film 'Aandavan Kattalai' release?

2017

2018

2016

2020

10) In which year did Ritika compete in Asian Indoor Games?

2017

2018

2016

2006

Ritika Singh Quiz - Answers

Ritika was born on 16 December 1994. She loved kick-boxing as a child. Ritika is born & bought up in Mumbai. Ritika Singh began her acting career in 2013. She was scouted by director Sudha Kongara Prasad in an advert. Ritika's debut movie is - 'Irudhi Suttru'. It released in 2016. The film is - 'Saala Khadoos'. It released in 2016. Ritika played the role of Rameshwari in 'Guru'. It released in 2017. The film is - 'Oh My Kadavule'. It released in 2020. The film is - 'Guru'. It released in 2017. 'Aandavan Kattalai' released in 2016. Ritika competed in Asian Indoor Games in 2006.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.