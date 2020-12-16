Ritika Singh Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Shivalinga' Actor & Her Work

Quick links:
Tamil actor and mixed martial artist, Ritika Singh is celebrating her birthday today on December 16. She is a well-known actor who has given her fans many superhit movies and also often competes in professional martial tournaments. Some of the actors famous movies are - Shivalinga, Irudhi Suttru, Aandavan Kattalai & many such more. So on the occasion of Ritika Singh's birthday, here's a quiz based on her work:
1) In which year was the artist born?
2) In which city was the artist born in?
3) In what year did Ritika begin her acting career?
4) Which one of these Ritika Singh's movies is her debut film?
5) Which one of these films marks Ritika's debut in Bollywood?
6) What role did the artist play in the film 'Guru'?
7) In which film did the artist play the role of 'Anu Paulraj'?
8) For which movie did Ritika got awarded - ' Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South'?
9) When did the film 'Aandavan Kattalai' release?
10) In which year did Ritika compete in Asian Indoor Games?
