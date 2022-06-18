'Rocketry': R Madhavan Documents '18-hour Makeover', Fans Laud His 'passion' For Work

Great films and roles come with a lot of responsibility for actors so as to do complete justice to the character. Actor R Madhavan, who is all set to bring to the screens, the life of a veteran ISRO scientist in his next film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, had immense pressure to pull off the role. With just a few days left for the release, the actor piqued the curiosity of the fans by releasing a BTS video from the shooting sets.

The video gave a glimpse of the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star's complete makeover for the titular role. Madhavan will be seen essaying the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and the movie will mark his debut as a director. In the BTS clip, the actor flaunted his dyed beard and hair while explaining how he sat for 18 hours to get his look like the 77-year-old scientist.

R Madhavan shares BTS video of his makeover as Nambi Narayanan

In the video, the actor dedicated a special message to his wife and said, "Hi Sarita, this is how I am gonna look when I grow old, just to let you know. Take a picture of this and keep it." While captioning the video of the makeover, the actor wrote, "Silly and stupid things I said when I was sitting for 18 hrs on a chair for the makeover."

Fans were amazed by the actor's dedication and zeal to bring forward the story of a scientist. While showering his love, one of the fans commented, "Be it another 18 years, and would still look young ... bet the craziness would also be the same in u." Another fan wrote, "You're EVERGREEN Maddyyyyy Sir." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I mean the lengths you go to as an actor. Passionate in life and work. Inspiration."

Post its screening at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival this year, the film has been hailed by fans for its mind-blowing concept and vision. The film had attained another feat after the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect played on the Nasdaq Billboard - the world’s largest billboard - at Times Square. During the actor's exciting 12-day tour across the US, one of the major takeaways was Texas declaring 3rd June as Nambi Narayanan Day. During their tour, the team also met astronaut Sunita Williams for personal interaction while exchanging views on their perspectives related to space science.

Set to hit screens worldwide on 1st July, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all.

