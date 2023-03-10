RRR Actor Ram Charan Hopes SS Rajamouli Directs A Marvel Movie: I Think We're...

Ram Charan is on a promotional spree for his magnum opus RRR. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu, which is competing in the Best Orginal Song category. As the star is gearing up to attend the 95th Academy Awards, he spoke about his excitement, nervousness, and more in an interview.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan expressed his wish to work in Hollywood with Tom Cruise and all the franchises. He also revealed a few of his favourite directors that he would like to work with in the West.

Ram Charan wishes to star in Hollywood franchises including Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the interview, he was asked whether he'd like to be a part of Marvel, Star Wars franchise or something else. To this, Ram Charan said, "I want to be in every franchise which people are really watching and buying that ticket. I want to be in every film in every country where people appreciate art and films."

He further added, "Cinema is becoming global and there's no more Hollywood or Bollywood, it's burning all the woods and becoming a global cinema. I am so fortunate to be a part of that."



Ram Charan roots for SS Rajamouli to direct a Marvel film

Ram Charan heaped praises on his RRR director SS Rajamouli. He was asked what if the filmmaker directs a Marvel movie. The actor couldn't contain his excitement and said, "Wow! I think we're going to host you a big party if that happens. Fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. Atleast for my director."

Ram Charan on his favourite Hollywood directors

The actor was asked if he would like to work with any of the directors overseas. Here's what he said, "There are a lot of them. I want to work with Mr JJ Abrams, Quentin Tarantino is my all-time favourite. I grew up watching so many of his films. He's had a big influence and Inglourious Basterds is on my playlist on Sundays."

Ram Charan on Tom Cruise

"I want to work with him, in his production, let him direct me, whatever I don't know. I just want to be associated with him. He is such an inspiring man, I mean look at him he's just the same, nothing changes about him," Ram Charan said.

Apart from this, the actor also mentioned his wish to meet Tom Cruise on the Oscars red carpet. He said, "I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise at the Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible."