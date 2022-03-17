'RRR': Andhra Pradesh Govt Grants Ticket Price Hike For Alia, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated period action film, RRR. Just days ahead of its premiere, Andhra Pradesh Government has given special permission to the makers of the film to increase the ticket rates of the film in the state. This decision reportedly came after filmmaker SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya's met the Chief Minister of AP Jagan Mohan Reddy.

RRR granted special hike in Andhra Pradesh

The AP CM has allowed matinee houses to hike the ticket price of the film by Rs 75. In addition to this, RRR is also permitted to have a fifth show in the state. It was at the beginning of March when the Andhra Pradesh government finally put an end to the ongoing controversy over movie ticket rates in the state. The Tollywood film industry suffered major financial damage owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid this, the movie ticket prices in municipal areas and villages were fixed extremely low at Rs 5, 10 and 15. On March 7, the Andhra Pradesh government revised their policy, thereby increasing the rates of movies by increasing prices by 3-4 folds.

What is the AP movie ticket controversy?

As COVID-19 hit India, many AP theatre owners were forced to shut down their multiplexes after facing tremendous loss due to the fixed movie ticket rates. Prominent celebs including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Kortala Siva and SS Rajamouli met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last month to press the need for revision of the ticket prices in the state. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter handles and expressed gratitude to CM Reddy.

More about RRR

The release of RRR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Recently, the celebration anthem song of the film was released that saw Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR setting the dance stage on fire. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

