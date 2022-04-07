RRR Box Office Collection, Day 14: SS Rajamouli's Film Maintains Steady Growth On Weekdays

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer action drama flick RRR is performing an exceptional business at the box office. After the second weekend of its premiere, the movie has smashed several records in the post-pandemic era. RRR Box Office collection, Day 13, saw the SS Rajamouli directorial inching towards reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. On Day 14, the film has continued its steady growth.

RRR Box Office Collection, Day 14

With the action-packed performance of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR hit the theatres on March 25, 2022, in multiple languages. Right from the first week, the film has received a thunderous response at the box office. On the opening day, RRR minted around Rs 257 crore worldwide and has maintained its steady growth, despite facing strong competition from The Kashmir Files. On the 14th day of its successful run, the film has earned Rs 15.25 crore at the ticket windows, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. This leads to the total collection of the film to be around Rs 954.66 crore worldwide.

#RRR WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 15.25 cr

Total - ₹ 954.66 cr

RRR Box Office Collection, Day 13

On Wednesday, April 6, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest statistics of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. He shared that the movie is all set to join the Rs 200-crore club as the total estimation of its collection was stated to be about Rs 198.09 crore. He wrote, "#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross Rs 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: Rs 198.09 cr. #India biz (sic)."

#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.09 cr. #India biz.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn each other's arch-rival until they learn each other's hidden motives.

