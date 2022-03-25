Last Updated:

'RRR' Celeb Review: Chiranjeevi, Raashii Khanna & Others Laud 'magician' Rajamouli & Team

Many prominent celebs from the acting world have taken to social media to share their reviews about SS Rajamouli's RRR. Here take a look at their reactions.

Written By
Mamta Raut
RRR

Image: Instagram/@jrntr /@raashiikhanna /@chiranjeevikonidela


Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt hit the big screens on Friday, March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn each other's arch-rival until, they learn each other's hidden motives. 

As the RRR hits the cinema theatres, it has caused a tremendous buzz on the internet. Notably, many prominent celebs from the acting world have taken to social media to share their views about the movie. Here's taking a quick look at the RRR reviews shared by celebrities.

Chiranjeevi calls RRR a 'master piece'

Megastar Chiranjeevi hailed this SS Rajamouli directorial as a 'Master Piece'. He took to this Twitter to share, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece. A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie".

READ | 'RRR': SS Rajamouli directorial witnesses great opening during US premiere, mints Rs 22 cr

 

Raashii Khanna calls SS Rajamouli a 'magician'

Raashii Khanna believes that the recently released film has raised the bar of the Indian cinema. She tweeted, "#rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best. Loved their bond.! #rajamouli sir, you are one magician".

READ | 'RRR': Disappointed fans vandalise theatre in Vijayawada after a glitch halts screening

Sundeep Kishan hails RRR team as 'inspiring'

Actor Sundeep Kishan expressed that he is utterly excited to watch the Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer flick. He wrote, "The most Important film of the Year Releases today. Brace Yourselves for #RRR Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big. So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on".

READ | 'RRR': Boxer Neeraj Goyat shares clip of Ram Charan training with him for on-screen role

Anil Ravipudi calls SS Rajamouli a 'master story teller'

Anil Ravipudi referred to SS Rajamouli as a 'master story teller' while sharing his reaction of the film. He articulated, "The master story teller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down. Rama Bheemulu tokkukuntu poyaru anthe !!!"

READ | 'RRR': Throwback to when SS Rajamouli shared the frame with Ram Charan, Jr NTR 5 years ago

A few other reactions:

Image: Instagram/@jrntr /@raashiikhanna /@chiranjeevikonidela

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' collection: Anupam Kher starrer mints Rs 207 cr, to compete with 'RRR'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: RRR, Chiranjeevi, raashii khanna
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND