'RRR' Celeb Review: Chiranjeevi, Raashii Khanna & Others Laud 'magician' Rajamouli & Team

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt hit the big screens on Friday, March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn each other's arch-rival until, they learn each other's hidden motives.

As the RRR hits the cinema theatres, it has caused a tremendous buzz on the internet. Notably, many prominent celebs from the acting world have taken to social media to share their views about the movie. Here's taking a quick look at the RRR reviews shared by celebrities.

Chiranjeevi calls RRR a 'master piece'

Megastar Chiranjeevi hailed this SS Rajamouli directorial as a 'Master Piece'. He took to this Twitter to share, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece. A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie".

Raashii Khanna calls SS Rajamouli a 'magician'

Raashii Khanna believes that the recently released film has raised the bar of the Indian cinema. She tweeted, "#rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best. Loved their bond.! #rajamouli sir, you are one magician".

Sundeep Kishan hails RRR team as 'inspiring'

Actor Sundeep Kishan expressed that he is utterly excited to watch the Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer flick. He wrote, "The most Important film of the Year Releases today. Brace Yourselves for #RRR Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big. So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on".

Anil Ravipudi calls SS Rajamouli a 'master story teller'

Anil Ravipudi referred to SS Rajamouli as a 'master story teller' while sharing his reaction of the film. He articulated, "The master story teller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down. Rama Bheemulu tokkukuntu poyaru anthe !!!"

A few other reactions:

Indian cinema celebration🔥🔥@ssrajamouli sir

“FAN”TABULOUS

&



RRR is a masterpiece!!!

