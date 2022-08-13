'RRR' Continues Dream Run Abroad, Gets Multiple Nominations At Saturn Awards

RRR continues its roar in Hollywood after the Saturn Awards revealed nominations for its 50th-anniversary edition, with the organiser of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films stating that the ceremony to reveal winners is set for October 25 in an event that will be live-streamed on ElectricNOW, as per reports.

RRR became the first Indian film to get nominated at Hollywood Critics Association Awards after securing second spot in the list beating the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman & Elvis among others.

SS Rajamouli's RRR shines across seas

The nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Awards include Best Action/Adventure Film, Best Direction & Best International Film. As per reports, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr Ntr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others, is interestingly competing with one of the biggest Hollywood spectacles like Vin Diesel-starrer Fast & Furious 9 aka F9, Tom Cruise’s global blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, James Bond film No Time To Die, Death on the Nile that also features Ali Fazal & Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Meanwhile, the film is competing amongst the biggest filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro for Nightmare Alley, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, Matt Reeves for The Batman, Jon Watts for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jordan Peele for Nope & Joseph Kosinski for Top Gun: Maverick in best direction category. The SS Rajamouli directorial has maximum chances of winning at least one award if not all as the film has taken over Hollywood.

There were also buzzes for the Telugu language to be sent for Oscars this year as it possesses a high chance of making it to the final nominations in the International film category, a feat that India has achieved only thrice over the years. The three films include Nargis starrer Mother India (1957), Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay (1988) & Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (2001).

Further, for Best International Film, the competition includes Downton Abbey: A New Era, I’m Your Man & Riders of Justice among others. The winners of the 50th Saturn Awards will be announced on October 25 at a live event.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie