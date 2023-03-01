RRR: Golden Globes To HCA, Top Awards SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Film Has Won

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has been on a winning spree in the US this year. From bagging Golden Globes to Critics Choice Awards, the film is making history for its success in the west. Now, RRR is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards 2023, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood on March 12, Sunday.

Ahead of the Oscars announcement, let’s take a look at all the International wins RRR has achieved so far since its release in the US.

Hollywood Critics Association Awards

RRR, recently, had a blast at Hollywood Critics Association Awards when the film won in four different categories including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was present at the event along with the film's lead actor Ram Charan.

Critics Choice Awards

The magnum opus bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best song for Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, the director SS Rajamouli took home the award for Best Foreign Film. For the unversed, RRR was nominated in five different categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for Naatu Naatu, and Best Visual Effects.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Golden Globes

SS Rajamouli's directorial won the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song–Motion Picture category on January 11. Music composer MM Keeravaani went up on the stage to receive the prestigious award. The music director was competing against bigwigs of the global music industry like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

LA Film Critics Awards

Hours after winning a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for the RRR track Naatu Naatu, music composer MM Keeravaani also secured the Best Music/Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) on January 11.

Satellite Awards in Motion Picture and Television

International Press Academy (IPA) awarded the period film with the Honorary Satellite Award on January 15. Bhavin Rabir, the lead child star of another Indian film Last Film Show was also honoured in the same ceremony.

New York Film Critics Awards

SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). Rajamouli arrived at the annual gala awards dinner with his wife Rama Rajamouli, their son and extended family. He accepted the award saying the West reacted to his film RRR the same way as people did in India.

Saturn Awards

RRR won the Best International Film award at Saturn Awards in the US. The film was nominated in multiple categories including Best Action/Adventure Film, Best Direction & Best International Film. Although, Rajamouli was not present there to receive the award, a video was screened where he expressed his gratitude.