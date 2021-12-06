'RRR': Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer's Posters Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Launch

After building a lot of anticipation among fans, the filmmakers of the forthcoming film, RRR movie have unveiled two new posters ahead of the trailer launch that is on Thursday. The posters featuring each of the lead actors- Jr NTR, and Ram Charan- were released on the film's official social media handles. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran among others.

RRR movie new posters released

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the filmmakers unveiled brand new posters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the posters, the actors can be seen flashing intense expressions as they are caught in action. They can be seen flaunting their chiselled physique which they exclusively built for the film. Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "That’s RAM for you…" while for the other poster, they penned, "That’s BHEEM for you…"

About RRR

Helmed by celebrated director SS Rajamouli, the Telugu-language period action drama film follows the story of two revolutionaries fighting for the freedom of the country. The film has been receiving major hype since its announcement owing to its intriguing posters and energetic songs ahead of the release. One of the tracks from the film titled Nacho Nacho became a viral hit on the internet along with the hook step featuring the lead actors.

The music video started a trend with many attempting the complex choreography fueling the anticipation for the film. Additionally, the makers released a soulful anthem titled Janani which received praises from the netizens for their outstanding visuals. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the movie will also feature notable actors such as Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on January 7 next year.

Earlier this year, the filmmakers also dropped a two-minute video giving fans a sneak peek into the making of the film. The video featured sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces. According to Pinkvilla, trade sources have revealed that the film will reach a wide range of people, and if numbers are to be believed, RRR will have the widest release for an Indian film in the US as well as domestically. The makers are planning to bring the film to almost 999 multiplexes plus in the US to widen the audience's access to the magnum opus.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie