'RRR Not A Bollywood Film': Director SS Rajamouli Spells It Out At US Screening

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said his film 'RRR', which is making waves worldwide, is not a Bollywood film, but a Telugu film from the south of India that uses music to move its story ahead. Rajamouli was speaking following the screening of his film with the Directors Guild of America recently.

"RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move to story forward."

He added, "If at the end of the film, if you say I didn't feel it like three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker."

Naatu Naatu won Golden Globes Award

'Naatu Naatu', a song from the film 'RRR', recently became the first Indian song to win the Golden Globes Award.

'RRR', which released in 2022, has earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The period drama features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle.