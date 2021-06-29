'RRR': Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer 'moving At A Rapid Pace'; See New Poster

The hugely anticipated RRR movie is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. It is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India and will release in multiple languages. Recently, the official Twitter account of the movie gave an update about the shoot. Have a look.

RRR shooting moving at a rapid pace

In the tweet, it is mentioned that the shoot of the movie is now complete. Other than this, only two songs are yet to be shot whereas actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have already dubbed the movie in two languages. While sharing the picture of both the actors, the tweet reads, "Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." Check it out.

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

As soon as the update was shared with the fans, they couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement about the movie. Netizens shared the poster and also wrote lines about how they have been waiting for the release. Have a look at some of the fans reaction.

The shoot of the movie was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, Ram Charan took to his Instagram account to let his fans know that he is back on sets. A week later, the new update confirms that the shoot is almost done. It has been nearly 3 years since the shoot of the movie started in November 2018. The movie is slated to release on October 13, 2021.

More about RRR movie

The RRR cast includes Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran among others. It is a fictitious story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. Regarding the release, OTT platforms, Netflix and Zee5, have managed to get the streaming rights of the film. The film will debut on the OTT platforms after 70 to 100 days of its theatrical run.

